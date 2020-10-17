Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.72.

SOI stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.27 million, a PE ratio of -628.00 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $53,399.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.