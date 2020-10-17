SolGold’s (SOLG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SolGold (LON:SOLG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of SOLG opened at GBX 37.60 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.54. SolGold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 43.90 ($0.57). The firm has a market cap of $721.13 million and a P/E ratio of -53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

