Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Receives $95.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNE. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Sony by 98.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $72.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sony has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $84.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.26.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

