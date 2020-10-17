SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Kessler Investment Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 106.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 7.5% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $110,936,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $364,197,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,266,000 after buying an additional 1,405,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,938,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

