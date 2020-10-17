Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.09.

NYSE SRC opened at $32.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,016.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 106.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $205,000.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

