Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. HSBC currently has GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt raised Stagecoach Group to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Stagecoach Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 73.71 ($0.96).

LON:SGC opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86. Stagecoach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other Stagecoach Group news, insider Lynne Weedall acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £4,680 ($6,114.45).

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

