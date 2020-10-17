Star Diamond Co. (DIAM.TO) (TSE:DIAM) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Star Diamond Co. (DIAM.TO) (TSE:DIAM) traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. 512,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 273,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 million and a PE ratio of -17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Star Diamond Co. (DIAM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DIAM)

Star Diamond Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for diamonds. It holds 100% interests in the Star-Orion South Diamond property that is located in the Fort Ã la Corne area of central Saskatchewan; and 33% interest in the Buffalo Hills property located in Alberta.

