State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 30.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 205.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on STT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

