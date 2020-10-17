Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires Shares of 782 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $318.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $329.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

