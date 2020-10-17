Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 9,875 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.7% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 32.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 88.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 36.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Walmart by 24.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Walmart by 340.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Shares of WMT opened at $144.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.