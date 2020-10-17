Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. 140166 increased their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.54, for a total value of $21,187,441.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,933,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,978,971.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,465 shares of company stock worth $83,297,010. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $339.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

