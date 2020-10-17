Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from $2.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of SRMLF opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. Storm Resources has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.77.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

