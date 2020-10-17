Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 309 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $386.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

