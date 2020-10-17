Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 872 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $109.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

