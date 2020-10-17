Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires Shares of 10,693 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,693 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 21.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,207,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 340,804 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4,630.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,559,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420,417 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF opened at $12.47 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RF shares. Truist raised shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.