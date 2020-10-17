Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $721,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5,162.7% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 71,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,222,000 after buying an additional 70,265 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Oppenheimer started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $339.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $341.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.54, for a total transaction of $21,187,441.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,933,814 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,978,971.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,465 shares of company stock worth $83,297,010 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

