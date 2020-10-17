Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,179 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 60.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 267.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 253.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BK stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

