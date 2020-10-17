Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 40.8% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 51.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $91.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,115. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.