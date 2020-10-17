Strategic Investment Advisors MI Lowers Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Southern were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 454.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,721 shares of company stock worth $1,301,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

