Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 5,197 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,474 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 119.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,497 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 37,335 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.3% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 61.3% in the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oddo Bhf raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSK stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

