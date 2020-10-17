Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Lessened by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 3.4% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 58,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 53,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 126,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.50.

Stryker stock opened at $224.05 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $227.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

