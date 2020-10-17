Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

SMLP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $1.44.

Shares of NYSE SMLP opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.17. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $92.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.74 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 67.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 61,554 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 40,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 136,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

