Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Short Interest Up 42.1% in September

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the September 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NOVA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 106.01%. The business had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

