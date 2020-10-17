Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) & Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Critical Analysis

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Surface Oncology and Sorrento Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology 0 2 2 0 2.50 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Surface Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.23%. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.58%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Surface Oncology.

Risk & Volatility

Surface Oncology has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Surface Oncology and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology -70.90% -32.89% -18.02% Sorrento Therapeutics -760.19% -490.67% -38.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surface Oncology and Sorrento Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology $15.36 million 24.47 -$54.79 million ($1.97) -4.78 Sorrento Therapeutics $31.43 million 77.45 -$292.07 million ($2.12) -4.39

Surface Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Therapeutics. Surface Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sorrento Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Surface Oncology beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27. It also develops various earlier stage programs that targets other critical components of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells and natural killer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. The company also develops CD38 Directed chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T) for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft-versus-host diseases; carcinoembryonic antigen CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of liver metastases of pancreatic cancer; and various human antibodies. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.