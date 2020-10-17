Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SWCH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.83.

SWCH opened at $15.94 on Friday. Switch has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 159.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $126.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Switch’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $368,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $4,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,086,070.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 575,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,496 in the last ninety days. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Switch by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Switch by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

