T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $114.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.09 and its 200-day moving average is $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $123.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 198.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 53.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

