T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYY opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. T WINE EST LTD/S has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97.

T WINE EST LTD/S Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

