Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 16th

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $42.13.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. Analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Raymond James upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.