Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at BTIG Research

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TMHC. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.43.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.