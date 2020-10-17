TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of TC Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.19.

Get TC Energy alerts:

NYSE:TRP opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 94.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.