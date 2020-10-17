TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TCG BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of TCG BDC from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TCG BDC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TCG BDC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. TCG BDC has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $494.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.37 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 71.51%.

In related news, Director John G. Nestor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $173,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 2.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 498,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 11.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 402,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 6.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 331,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 221,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 24,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in TCG BDC by 8,719.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 165,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

