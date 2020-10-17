TD Securities Raises DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target to C$25.00

DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSE:DRM opened at C$19.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. DREAM Unlimited has a one year low of C$13.84 and a one year high of C$27.56. The company has a market cap of $875.17 million and a PE ratio of 1.75.

DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$62.04 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that DREAM Unlimited will post 2.2947251 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from DREAM Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. DREAM Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.19%.

In other news, Director Michael Cooper purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at C$320,000.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

