TD Securities Trims Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Target Price to C$6.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cineplex from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Cineplex from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.29.

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$4.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.42. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post -0.8549351 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cineplex news, Director Phyllis Yaffe purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.63 per share, with a total value of C$26,964.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$240,750.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

