Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Short Interest Update

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Teijin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

Get Teijin alerts:

Teijin stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.64. Teijin has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Materials Business Field and Healthcare Business Field. The company offers para-aramid, meta-aramid, oxidized PAN, carbon, and polyester fibers; polyethylene naphthalate (PEN) and polyphenylene sulfide resins; polycarbonate resins; flame retardants; polycarbonate films and sheets; polyester and PEN films; automotive composites; plastic glazing products; and LIB separators.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.