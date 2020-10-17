TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

TELA Bio stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.62 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 24.71 and a current ratio of 25.98. TELA Bio has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $23.55.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELA. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 398.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at $130,000. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

