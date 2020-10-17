Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets upgraded Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telenor ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $20.16.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

