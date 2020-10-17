Telia Company AB (publ)’s (TLSNY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TLSNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

