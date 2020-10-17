TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

TMSNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on TEMENOS AG/S from $146.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of TEMENOS AG/S stock opened at $121.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.32. TEMENOS AG/S has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $172.46.

TEMENOS AG/S Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

