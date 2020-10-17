TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TMSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of TMSNY opened at $121.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.32. TEMENOS AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.46.

TEMENOS AG/S Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

