Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $1,874,250.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,874,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,343,137.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $1,663,200.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,520,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Amit Yoran sold 60,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $2,073,000.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Amit Yoran sold 6,421 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $194,171.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,772,000 after buying an additional 1,350,804 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Tenable by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,392,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,156,000 after acquiring an additional 136,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tenable by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 204,951 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

