Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $153.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $155.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

