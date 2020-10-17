Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Texas Roadhouse from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Stephens cut Texas Roadhouse from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.28.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94, a PEG ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $476.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,373,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $169,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,634 shares of company stock worth $13,868,605. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

