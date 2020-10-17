TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $55.10 Average PT from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TFI International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TFI International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

NYSE TFII opened at $48.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $49.43.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

