The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Raised to $835.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $656.00 to $835.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.85.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $946.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $876.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $653.03. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $986.78.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.75 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 18,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.02, for a total transaction of $14,984,821.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,781.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $928.60, for a total transaction of $557,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,554 shares of company stock valued at $66,976,511. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,540,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

