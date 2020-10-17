The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Argus

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective raised by Argus from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,612,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,493,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 346.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,904,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,234 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 17.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,342,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,537 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 56.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,641,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,464 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.