The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CEO Sells $1,468,000.00 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CEO Barry Port sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,914,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Barry Port also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Barry Port sold 22,242 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $1,350,089.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $584.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.24 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,716,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,228,000 after acquiring an additional 130,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,233,000 after acquiring an additional 105,222 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 928,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,844,000 after acquiring an additional 78,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,780,000 after purchasing an additional 47,234 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,617,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

