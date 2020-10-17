The Flowr Co. (FLWR.V) (CVE:FLWR) Trading Up 3.6%

The Flowr Co. (FLWR.V) (CVE:FLWR) shares were up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 1,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 119,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94.

About The Flowr Co. (FLWR.V) (CVE:FLWR)

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

