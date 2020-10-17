The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Down 46.0% in September

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the September 15th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.7 days.

OTCMKTS:WEIGF opened at $20.54 on Friday. The Weir Group has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $21.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

