TheStreet Upgrades U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to B

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. BofA Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

USB opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.30. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,899,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,880,000 after acquiring an additional 282,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,870,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,789,000 after acquiring an additional 898,764 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

