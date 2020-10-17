Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) PT Raised to $3.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.77.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada and internationally. The company creates, produces, and finances animation for television series, commercials, and music videos for distribution across various channels; develops, produces, co-produces, and finances factual, documentary, game show, and reality television programs; and creates scripted programming in film and television with genres ranging from sci-fi, drama, and comedy.

